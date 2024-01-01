Bhutanese ngultrums to Bolivian bolivianos today

Convert BTN to BOB at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
83.23 bob

1.000 BTN = 0.08323 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1531.4741.6630.96618.243
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5651.7261.9471.13121.362
1 USD0.9230.788183.1711.361.5340.89116.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Bolivian Boliviano
1 BTN0.08323 BOB
5 BTN0.41615 BOB
10 BTN0.83230 BOB
20 BTN1.66459 BOB
50 BTN4.16148 BOB
100 BTN8.32296 BOB
250 BTN20.80740 BOB
500 BTN41.61480 BOB
1000 BTN83.22960 BOB
2000 BTN166.45920 BOB
5000 BTN416.14800 BOB
10000 BTN832.29600 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BOB12.01500 BTN
5 BOB60.07500 BTN
10 BOB120.15000 BTN
20 BOB240.30000 BTN
50 BOB600.75000 BTN
100 BOB1,201.50000 BTN
250 BOB3,003.75000 BTN
500 BOB6,007.50000 BTN
1000 BOB12,015.00000 BTN
2000 BOB24,030.00000 BTN
5000 BOB60,075.00000 BTN
10000 BOB120,150.00000 BTN