Bahamian dollar to Swiss francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahamian dollar to Swiss francs is currently 0.865 today, reflecting a 0.023% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahamian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.845% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahamian dollar to Swiss francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.867 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 0.844 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a 0.525% increase in value.