Brazilian real to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Guyanaese dollars is currently 37.949 today, reflecting a 0.804% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 4.206% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 37.963 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 35.959 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 0.952% increase in value.