Guyanaese dollar to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Brazilian reais is currently 0.027 today, reflecting a 0.158% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 2.367% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 0.027 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.026 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.855% decrease in value.