Brazilian real to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Colombian pesos is currently 739.058 today, reflecting a 1.220% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 2.307% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 740.075 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 722.320 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 0.897% increase in value.