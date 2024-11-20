Brazilian real to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Colombian pesos is currently 759.623 today, reflecting a -0.622% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a -1.658% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 779.340 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 759.623 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 1.119% increase in value.