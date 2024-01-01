10 thousand Bolivian bolivianos to Chilean pesos

Convert BOB to CLP at the real exchange rate

10,000 bob
1,346,430 clp

Bs1.000 BOB = $134.6 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BOB to CLP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BOB to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High138.4450138.4450
Low131.4050128.5280
Average136.0584134.3527
Change1.93%0.61%
View full history

1 BOB to CLP stats

The performance of BOB to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 138.4450 and a 30 day low of 131.4050. This means the 30 day average was 136.0584. The change for BOB to CLP was 1.93.

The performance of BOB to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 138.4450 and a 90 day low of 128.5280. This means the 90 day average was 134.3527. The change for BOB to CLP was 0.61.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.373932.4051,592.760.9160.784146.61557.261
1 CAD0.7281679.1251,160.10.6670.571106.78841.707
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7080.0010.0010.1570.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.58510.00100.0920.036

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian bolivianos

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Chilean Peso
1 BOB134.64300 CLP
5 BOB673.21500 CLP
10 BOB1,346.43000 CLP
20 BOB2,692.86000 CLP
50 BOB6,732.15000 CLP
100 BOB13,464.30000 CLP
250 BOB33,660.75000 CLP
500 BOB67,321.50000 CLP
1000 BOB134,643.00000 CLP
2000 BOB269,286.00000 CLP
5000 BOB673,215.00000 CLP
10000 BOB1,346,430.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Bolivian Boliviano
1 CLP0.00743 BOB
5 CLP0.03714 BOB
10 CLP0.07427 BOB
20 CLP0.14854 BOB
50 CLP0.37135 BOB
100 CLP0.74270 BOB
250 CLP1.85676 BOB
500 CLP3.71352 BOB
1000 CLP7.42703 BOB
2000 CLP14.85406 BOB
5000 CLP37.13515 BOB
10000 CLP74.27030 BOB