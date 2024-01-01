250 Brunei dollars to Jamaican dollars

Convert BND to JMD at the real exchange rate

250 bnd
29,562.50 jmd

B$1.000 BND = J$118.3 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BND to JMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BND to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High118.2500118.2500
Low115.9450114.6800
Average116.7958115.7872
Change1.35%2.62%
View full history

1 BND to JMD stats

The performance of BND to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 118.2500 and a 30 day low of 115.9450. This means the 30 day average was 116.7958. The change for BND to JMD was 1.35.

The performance of BND to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 118.2500 and a 90 day low of 114.6800. This means the 90 day average was 115.7872. The change for BND to JMD was 2.62.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9161.3731.66718.3241.3241.5220.784
1 EUR1.09211.4991.8220.0041.4451.6610.856
1 CAD0.7280.66711.21413.3470.9641.1080.571
1 NZD0.60.5490.824110.9920.7940.9130.47

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollars

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 BND118.25000 JMD
5 BND591.25000 JMD
10 BND1,182.50000 JMD
20 BND2,365.00000 JMD
50 BND5,912.50000 JMD
100 BND11,825.00000 JMD
250 BND29,562.50000 JMD
500 BND59,125.00000 JMD
1000 BND118,250.00000 JMD
2000 BND236,500.00000 JMD
5000 BND591,250.00000 JMD
10000 BND1,182,500.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 JMD0.00846 BND
5 JMD0.04228 BND
10 JMD0.08457 BND
20 JMD0.16913 BND
50 JMD0.42283 BND
100 JMD0.84567 BND
250 JMD2.11417 BND
500 JMD4.22834 BND
1000 JMD8.45668 BND
2000 JMD16.91336 BND
5000 JMD42.28340 BND
10000 JMD84.56680 BND