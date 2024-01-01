100 Brunei dollars to Danish kroner

Convert BND to DKK at the real exchange rate

100 bnd
516.41 dkk

B$1.000 BND = kr5.164 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.17505.1750
Low5.08965.0825
Average5.12405.1176
Change1.03%1.00%
1 BND to DKK stats

The performance of BND to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.1750 and a 30 day low of 5.0896. This means the 30 day average was 5.1240. The change for BND to DKK was 1.03.

The performance of BND to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.1750 and a 90 day low of 5.0825. This means the 90 day average was 5.1176. The change for BND to DKK was 1.00.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Brunei dollars to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Danish Krone
1 BND5.16411 DKK
5 BND25.82055 DKK
10 BND51.64110 DKK
20 BND103.28220 DKK
50 BND258.20550 DKK
100 BND516.41100 DKK
250 BND1,291.02750 DKK
500 BND2,582.05500 DKK
1000 BND5,164.11000 DKK
2000 BND10,328.22000 DKK
5000 BND25,820.55000 DKK
10000 BND51,641.10000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Brunei Dollar
1 DKK0.19364 BND
5 DKK0.96822 BND
10 DKK1.93644 BND
20 DKK3.87288 BND
50 DKK9.68220 BND
100 DKK19.36440 BND
250 DKK48.41100 BND
500 DKK96.82200 BND
1000 DKK193.64400 BND
2000 DKK387.28800 BND
5000 DKK968.22000 BND
10000 DKK1,936.44000 BND