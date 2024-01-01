1 Bahraini dinar to Vanuatu vatus

Convert BHD to VUV at the real exchange rate

1 bhd
321 vuv

.د.ب1.000 BHD = VT321.0 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to VUV conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High323.7790323.7790
Low317.3870316.8300
Average320.7299319.6794
Change0.90%0.02%
1 BHD to VUV stats

The performance of BHD to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 323.7790 and a 30 day low of 317.3870. This means the 30 day average was 320.7299. The change for BHD to VUV was 0.90.

The performance of BHD to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 323.7790 and a 90 day low of 316.8300. This means the 90 day average was 319.6794. The change for BHD to VUV was 0.02.

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 BHD321.03400 VUV
5 BHD1,605.17000 VUV
10 BHD3,210.34000 VUV
20 BHD6,420.68000 VUV
50 BHD16,051.70000 VUV
100 BHD32,103.40000 VUV
250 BHD80,258.50000 VUV
500 BHD160,517.00000 VUV
1000 BHD321,034.00000 VUV
2000 BHD642,068.00000 VUV
5000 BHD1,605,170.00000 VUV
10000 BHD3,210,340.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Bahraini Dinar
1 VUV0.00311 BHD
5 VUV0.01557 BHD
10 VUV0.03115 BHD
20 VUV0.06230 BHD
50 VUV0.15575 BHD
100 VUV0.31149 BHD
250 VUV0.77873 BHD
500 VUV1.55747 BHD
1000 VUV3.11493 BHD
2000 VUV6.22986 BHD
5000 VUV15.57465 BHD
10000 VUV31.14930 BHD