Bahraini dinar to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Vanuatu vatus is currently 321.034 today, reflecting a -0.243% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.432% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 323.779 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 320.862 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a -0.308% decrease in value.