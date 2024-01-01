Bahraini dinars to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert BHD to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
6,760,520 tzs

1.000 BHD = 6,761 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:58
How to convert Bahraini dinars to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BHD6,760.52000 TZS
5 BHD33,802.60000 TZS
10 BHD67,605.20000 TZS
20 BHD135,210.40000 TZS
50 BHD338,026.00000 TZS
100 BHD676,052.00000 TZS
250 BHD1,690,130.00000 TZS
500 BHD3,380,260.00000 TZS
1000 BHD6,760,520.00000 TZS
2000 BHD13,521,040.00000 TZS
5000 BHD33,802,600.00000 TZS
10000 BHD67,605,200.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Bahraini Dinar
1 TZS0.00015 BHD
5 TZS0.00074 BHD
10 TZS0.00148 BHD
20 TZS0.00296 BHD
50 TZS0.00740 BHD
100 TZS0.01479 BHD
250 TZS0.03698 BHD
500 TZS0.07396 BHD
1000 TZS0.14792 BHD
2000 TZS0.29584 BHD
5000 TZS0.73959 BHD
10000 TZS1.47918 BHD