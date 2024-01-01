1 thousand Bahraini dinars to Tanzanian shillings

Convert BHD to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
7,150,270 tzs

.د.ب1.000 BHD = tzs7,150 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to TZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BHD to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7,158.84007,158.8400
Low7,037.14006,866.6900
Average7,104.87876,990.8132
Change1.61%4.13%
View full history

1 BHD to TZS stats

The performance of BHD to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7,158.8400 and a 30 day low of 7,037.1400. This means the 30 day average was 7,104.8787. The change for BHD to TZS was 1.61.

The performance of BHD to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7,158.8400 and a 90 day low of 6,866.6900. This means the 90 day average was 6,990.8132. The change for BHD to TZS was 4.13.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.9480.9161.66718.3241,592.761.3731.324
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21818.9730.0160.016
1 EUR1.09291.64211.8220.0041,738.741.4991.445
1 NZD0.650.3560.549110.992955.4170.8240.794

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BHD7,150.27000 TZS
5 BHD35,751.35000 TZS
10 BHD71,502.70000 TZS
20 BHD143,005.40000 TZS
50 BHD357,513.50000 TZS
100 BHD715,027.00000 TZS
250 BHD1,787,567.50000 TZS
500 BHD3,575,135.00000 TZS
1000 BHD7,150,270.00000 TZS
2000 BHD14,300,540.00000 TZS
5000 BHD35,751,350.00000 TZS
10000 BHD71,502,700.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Bahraini Dinar
1 TZS0.00014 BHD
5 TZS0.00070 BHD
10 TZS0.00140 BHD
20 TZS0.00280 BHD
50 TZS0.00699 BHD
100 TZS0.01399 BHD
250 TZS0.03496 BHD
500 TZS0.06993 BHD
1000 TZS0.13986 BHD
2000 TZS0.27971 BHD
5000 TZS0.69928 BHD
10000 TZS1.39855 BHD