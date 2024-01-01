10 Bahraini dinars to Nigerian nairas

Convert BHD to NGN at the real exchange rate

10 bhd
42,248.30 ngn

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ₦4,225 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BHD to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4,405.15004,405.1500
Low4,142.04003,540.1900
Average4,258.78504,060.2408
Change0.10%11.38%
View full history

1 BHD to NGN stats

The performance of BHD to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4,405.1500 and a 30 day low of 4,142.0400. This means the 30 day average was 4,258.7850. The change for BHD to NGN was 0.10.

The performance of BHD to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4,405.1500 and a 90 day low of 3,540.1900. This means the 90 day average was 4,060.2408. The change for BHD to NGN was 11.38.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.9480.9161.66718.3241,592.761.3731.324
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21818.9730.0160.016
1 EUR1.09291.64211.8220.0041,738.741.4991.445
1 NZD0.650.3560.549110.992955.4170.8240.794

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Nigerian Naira
1 BHD4,224.83000 NGN
5 BHD21,124.15000 NGN
10 BHD42,248.30000 NGN
20 BHD84,496.60000 NGN
50 BHD211,241.50000 NGN
100 BHD422,483.00000 NGN
250 BHD1,056,207.50000 NGN
500 BHD2,112,415.00000 NGN
1000 BHD4,224,830.00000 NGN
2000 BHD8,449,660.00000 NGN
5000 BHD21,124,150.00000 NGN
10000 BHD42,248,300.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Bahraini Dinar
1 NGN0.00024 BHD
5 NGN0.00118 BHD
10 NGN0.00237 BHD
20 NGN0.00473 BHD
50 NGN0.01183 BHD
100 NGN0.02367 BHD
250 NGN0.05917 BHD
500 NGN0.11835 BHD
1000 NGN0.23670 BHD
2000 NGN0.47339 BHD
5000 NGN1.18348 BHD
10000 NGN2.36696 BHD