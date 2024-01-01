Bahraini dinars to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert BHD to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
26,688.90 mad

1.000 BHD = 26.69 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:53
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1291.4741.6640.96618.257
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5261.7261.9481.13121.376
1 USD0.9230.788183.161.361.5350.89116.846
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Moroccan Dirham
1 BHD26.68890 MAD
5 BHD133.44450 MAD
10 BHD266.88900 MAD
20 BHD533.77800 MAD
50 BHD1,334.44500 MAD
100 BHD2,668.89000 MAD
250 BHD6,672.22500 MAD
500 BHD13,344.45000 MAD
1000 BHD26,688.90000 MAD
2000 BHD53,377.80000 MAD
5000 BHD133,444.50000 MAD
10000 BHD266,889.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bahraini Dinar
1 MAD0.03747 BHD
5 MAD0.18734 BHD
10 MAD0.37469 BHD
20 MAD0.74938 BHD
50 MAD1.87344 BHD
100 MAD3.74688 BHD
250 MAD9.36720 BHD
500 MAD18.73440 BHD
1000 MAD37.46880 BHD
2000 MAD74.93760 BHD
5000 MAD187.34400 BHD
10000 MAD374.68800 BHD