Bahraini dinar to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Moroccan dirhams is currently 26.064 today, reflecting a -0.188% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.233% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 26.153 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 26.018 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.341% decrease in value.