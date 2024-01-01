500 Bahraini dinars to Laotian kips

Convert BHD to LAK at the real exchange rate

500 bhd
29,398,950 lak

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ₭58,800 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to LAK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High58,864.900058,864.9000
Low58,712.200056,505.3000
Average58,800.920057,982.5500
Change0.15%3.89%
1 BHD to LAK stats

The performance of BHD to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 58,864.9000 and a 30 day low of 58,712.2000. This means the 30 day average was 58,800.9200. The change for BHD to LAK was 0.15.

The performance of BHD to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 58,864.9000 and a 90 day low of 56,505.3000. This means the 90 day average was 57,982.5500. The change for BHD to LAK was 3.89.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Laotian Kip
1 BHD58,797.90000 LAK
5 BHD293,989.50000 LAK
10 BHD587,979.00000 LAK
20 BHD1,175,958.00000 LAK
50 BHD2,939,895.00000 LAK
100 BHD5,879,790.00000 LAK
250 BHD14,699,475.00000 LAK
500 BHD29,398,950.00000 LAK
1000 BHD58,797,900.00000 LAK
2000 BHD117,595,800.00000 LAK
5000 BHD293,989,500.00000 LAK
10000 BHD587,979,000.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Bahraini Dinar
1 LAK0.00002 BHD
5 LAK0.00009 BHD
10 LAK0.00017 BHD
20 LAK0.00034 BHD
50 LAK0.00085 BHD
100 LAK0.00170 BHD
250 LAK0.00425 BHD
500 LAK0.00850 BHD
1000 LAK0.01701 BHD
2000 LAK0.03401 BHD
5000 LAK0.08504 BHD
10000 LAK0.17007 BHD