Bahraini dinars to Cayman Islands dollars today

Convert BHD to KYD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
2,175.33 kyd

1.000 BHD = 2.175 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.141.4741.6640.96618.259
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5291.7261.9481.13121.376
1 USD0.9230.788183.1631.361.5350.89116.846
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Cayman Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to KYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 BHD2.17533 KYD
5 BHD10.87665 KYD
10 BHD21.75330 KYD
20 BHD43.50660 KYD
50 BHD108.76650 KYD
100 BHD217.53300 KYD
250 BHD543.83250 KYD
500 BHD1,087.66500 KYD
1000 BHD2,175.33000 KYD
2000 BHD4,350.66000 KYD
5000 BHD10,876.65000 KYD
10000 BHD21,753.30000 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 KYD0.45970 BHD
5 KYD2.29851 BHD
10 KYD4.59701 BHD
20 KYD9.19402 BHD
50 KYD22.98505 BHD
100 KYD45.97010 BHD
250 KYD114.92525 BHD
500 KYD229.85050 BHD
1000 KYD459.70100 BHD
2000 KYD919.40200 BHD
5000 KYD2,298.50500 BHD
10000 KYD4,597.01000 BHD