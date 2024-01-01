5 Bahraini dinars to Cayman Islands dollars

Convert BHD to KYD at the real exchange rate

5 bhd
10.88 kyd

.د.ب1.000 BHD = $2.175 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to KYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.17552.1756
Low2.17512.1745
Average2.17512.1751
Change0.00%0.03%
1 BHD to KYD stats

The performance of BHD to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1755 and a 30 day low of 2.1751. This means the 30 day average was 2.1751. The change for BHD to KYD was 0.00.

The performance of BHD to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1756 and a 90 day low of 2.1745. This means the 90 day average was 2.1751. The change for BHD to KYD was 0.03.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 BHD2.17507 KYD
5 BHD10.87535 KYD
10 BHD21.75070 KYD
20 BHD43.50140 KYD
50 BHD108.75350 KYD
100 BHD217.50700 KYD
250 BHD543.76750 KYD
500 BHD1,087.53500 KYD
1000 BHD2,175.07000 KYD
2000 BHD4,350.14000 KYD
5000 BHD10,875.35000 KYD
10000 BHD21,750.70000 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 KYD0.45976 BHD
5 KYD2.29878 BHD
10 KYD4.59756 BHD
20 KYD9.19512 BHD
50 KYD22.98780 BHD
100 KYD45.97560 BHD
250 KYD114.93900 BHD
500 KYD229.87800 BHD
1000 KYD459.75600 BHD
2000 KYD919.51200 BHD
5000 KYD2,298.78000 BHD
10000 KYD4,597.56000 BHD