1,000 bhd
18,249.60 dkk

1.000 BHD = 18.25 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:48
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Danish Krone
1 BHD18.24960 DKK
5 BHD91.24800 DKK
10 BHD182.49600 DKK
20 BHD364.99200 DKK
50 BHD912.48000 DKK
100 BHD1,824.96000 DKK
250 BHD4,562.40000 DKK
500 BHD9,124.80000 DKK
1000 BHD18,249.60000 DKK
2000 BHD36,499.20000 DKK
5000 BHD91,248.00000 DKK
10000 BHD182,496.00000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Bahraini Dinar
1 DKK0.05480 BHD
5 DKK0.27398 BHD
10 DKK0.54796 BHD
20 DKK1.09591 BHD
50 DKK2.73978 BHD
100 DKK5.47956 BHD
250 DKK13.69890 BHD
500 DKK27.39780 BHD
1000 DKK54.79560 BHD
2000 DKK109.59120 BHD
5000 DKK273.97800 BHD
10000 DKK547.95600 BHD