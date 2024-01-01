2,000 Bahraini dinars to Djiboutian francs

Convert BHD to DJF at the real exchange rate

2,000 bhd
943,380 djf

.د.ب1.000 BHD = Fdj471.7 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to DJF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BHD to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High471.8620472.1100
Low471.0370470.7630
Average471.4024471.4555
Change0.11%0.03%
View full history

1 BHD to DJF stats

The performance of BHD to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 471.8620 and a 30 day low of 471.0370. This means the 30 day average was 471.4024. The change for BHD to DJF was 0.11.

The performance of BHD to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 472.1100 and a 90 day low of 470.7630. This means the 90 day average was 471.4555. The change for BHD to DJF was 0.03.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.9480.9161.66718.3241,592.761.3731.324
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21818.9730.0160.016
1 EUR1.09291.64211.8220.0041,738.741.4991.445
1 NZD0.650.3560.549110.992955.4170.8240.794

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Djiboutian Franc
1 BHD471.69000 DJF
5 BHD2,358.45000 DJF
10 BHD4,716.90000 DJF
20 BHD9,433.80000 DJF
50 BHD23,584.50000 DJF
100 BHD47,169.00000 DJF
250 BHD117,922.50000 DJF
500 BHD235,845.00000 DJF
1000 BHD471,690.00000 DJF
2000 BHD943,380.00000 DJF
5000 BHD2,358,450.00000 DJF
10000 BHD4,716,900.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Bahraini Dinar
1 DJF0.00212 BHD
5 DJF0.01060 BHD
10 DJF0.02120 BHD
20 DJF0.04240 BHD
50 DJF0.10600 BHD
100 DJF0.21200 BHD
250 DJF0.53001 BHD
500 DJF1.06002 BHD
1000 DJF2.12004 BHD
2000 DJF4.24008 BHD
5000 DJF10.60020 BHD
10000 DJF21.20040 BHD