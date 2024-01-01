1 Bahraini dinar to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert BHD to BTN at the real exchange rate

1 bhd
222.68 btn

.د.ب1.000 BHD = Nu.222.7 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High222.8460222.8460
Low221.3260220.3070
Average221.9855221.4797
Change0.61%0.51%
1 BHD to BTN stats

The performance of BHD to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 222.8460 and a 30 day low of 221.3260. This means the 30 day average was 221.9855. The change for BHD to BTN was 0.61.

The performance of BHD to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 222.8460 and a 90 day low of 220.3070. This means the 90 day average was 221.4797. The change for BHD to BTN was 0.51.

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.9480.9161.66718.3241,592.761.3731.324
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21818.9730.0160.016
1 EUR1.09291.64211.8220.0041,738.741.4991.445
1 NZD0.650.3560.549110.992955.4170.8240.794

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BHD222.68400 BTN
5 BHD1,113.42000 BTN
10 BHD2,226.84000 BTN
20 BHD4,453.68000 BTN
50 BHD11,134.20000 BTN
100 BHD22,268.40000 BTN
250 BHD55,671.00000 BTN
500 BHD111,342.00000 BTN
1000 BHD222,684.00000 BTN
2000 BHD445,368.00000 BTN
5000 BHD1,113,420.00000 BTN
10000 BHD2,226,840.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Bahraini Dinar
1 BTN0.00449 BHD
5 BTN0.02245 BHD
10 BTN0.04491 BHD
20 BTN0.08981 BHD
50 BTN0.22453 BHD
100 BTN0.44907 BHD
250 BTN1.12266 BHD
500 BTN2.24533 BHD
1000 BTN4.49066 BHD
2000 BTN8.98132 BHD
5000 BTN22.45330 BHD
10000 BTN44.90660 BHD