5,000 Bangladeshi takas to Gibraltar pounds

Convert BDT to GIP at the real exchange rate

5,000 bdt
33.35 gip

Tk1.000 BDT = £0.006671 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:31
We can't send money between these currencies

BDT to GIP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to GIPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00670.0068
Low0.00650.0065
Average0.00660.0067
Change0.75%-2.46%
1 BDT to GIP stats

The performance of BDT to GIP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0067 and a 30 day low of 0.0065. This means the 30 day average was 0.0066. The change for BDT to GIP was 0.75.

The performance of BDT to GIP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0068 and a 90 day low of 0.0065. This means the 90 day average was 0.0067. The change for BDT to GIP was -2.46.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Gibraltar Pound
1 BDT0.00667 GIP
5 BDT0.03335 GIP
10 BDT0.06671 GIP
20 BDT0.13341 GIP
50 BDT0.33353 GIP
100 BDT0.66707 GIP
250 BDT1.66767 GIP
500 BDT3.33535 GIP
1000 BDT6.67069 GIP
2000 BDT13.34138 GIP
5000 BDT33.35345 GIP
10000 BDT66.70690 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Bangladeshi Taka
1 GIP149.91000 BDT
5 GIP749.55000 BDT
10 GIP1,499.10000 BDT
20 GIP2,998.20000 BDT
50 GIP7,495.50000 BDT
100 GIP14,991.00000 BDT
250 GIP37,477.50000 BDT
500 GIP74,955.00000 BDT
1000 GIP149,910.00000 BDT
2000 GIP299,820.00000 BDT
5000 GIP749,550.00000 BDT
10000 GIP1,499,100.00000 BDT