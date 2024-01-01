1 Bangladeshi taka to Netherlands Antillean guilders

Convert BDT to ANG at the real exchange rate

1 bdt
0.02 ang

Tk1.000 BDT = ƒ0.01525 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:30
BDT to ANG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to ANGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01530.0153
Low0.01520.0152
Average0.01520.0153
Change0.07%-0.58%
1 BDT to ANG stats

The performance of BDT to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0153 and a 30 day low of 0.0152. This means the 30 day average was 0.0152. The change for BDT to ANG was 0.07.

The performance of BDT to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0153 and a 90 day low of 0.0152. This means the 90 day average was 0.0153. The change for BDT to ANG was -0.58.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 BDT0.01525 ANG
5 BDT0.07623 ANG
10 BDT0.15245 ANG
20 BDT0.30490 ANG
50 BDT0.76226 ANG
100 BDT1.52451 ANG
250 BDT3.81127 ANG
500 BDT7.62255 ANG
1000 BDT15.24510 ANG
2000 BDT30.49020 ANG
5000 BDT76.22550 ANG
10000 BDT152.45100 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ANG65.59500 BDT
5 ANG327.97500 BDT
10 ANG655.95000 BDT
20 ANG1,311.90000 BDT
50 ANG3,279.75000 BDT
100 ANG6,559.50000 BDT
250 ANG16,398.75000 BDT
500 ANG32,797.50000 BDT
1000 ANG65,595.00000 BDT
2000 ANG131,190.00000 BDT
5000 ANG327,975.00000 BDT
10000 ANG655,950.00000 BDT