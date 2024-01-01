Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Swiss francs today

Convert BAM to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
493.91 chf

1.000 BAM = 0.4939 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:47
Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPNZDZARCADINRSGD
1 USD11.5340.7881.65718.9521.3683.1291.344
1 AUD0.65210.5131.0812.3560.88654.1960.876
1 GBP1.271.94812.10424.0651.726105.5541.706
1 NZD0.6040.9260.475111.4390.82150.1730.811

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Swiss Franc
1 BAM0.49391 CHF
5 BAM2.46955 CHF
10 BAM4.93910 CHF
20 BAM9.87820 CHF
50 BAM24.69550 CHF
100 BAM49.39100 CHF
250 BAM123.47750 CHF
500 BAM246.95500 CHF
1000 BAM493.91000 CHF
2000 BAM987.82000 CHF
5000 BAM2,469.55000 CHF
10000 BAM4,939.10000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 CHF2.02466 BAM
5 CHF10.12330 BAM
10 CHF20.24660 BAM
20 CHF40.49320 BAM
50 CHF101.23300 BAM
100 CHF202.46600 BAM
250 CHF506.16500 BAM
500 CHF1,012.33000 BAM
1000 CHF2,024.66000 BAM
2000 CHF4,049.32000 BAM
5000 CHF10,123.30000 BAM
10000 CHF20,246.60000 BAM