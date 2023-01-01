Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Swiss francs today

Convert BAM to CHF at the real exchange rate

1000 bam
491.85 chf

1.00000 BAM = 0.49185 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:54
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Swiss Franc
1 BAM0.49185 CHF
5 BAM2.45926 CHF
10 BAM4.91852 CHF
20 BAM9.83704 CHF
50 BAM24.59260 CHF
100 BAM49.18520 CHF
250 BAM122.96300 CHF
500 BAM245.92600 CHF
1000 BAM491.85200 CHF
2000 BAM983.70400 CHF
5000 BAM2459.26000 CHF
10000 BAM4918.52000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 CHF2.03313 BAM
5 CHF10.16565 BAM
10 CHF20.33130 BAM
20 CHF40.66260 BAM
50 CHF101.65650 BAM
100 CHF203.31300 BAM
250 CHF508.28250 BAM
500 CHF1016.56500 BAM
1000 CHF2033.13000 BAM
2000 CHF4066.26000 BAM
5000 CHF10165.65000 BAM
10000 CHF20331.30000 BAM