Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Swiss francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Swiss francs is currently 0.481 today, reflecting a 0.162% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -0.658% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Swiss francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.484 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 0.478 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.227% increase in value.