보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 스위스 프랑으로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 스위스 프랑으로 is currently 0.486 today, reflecting a -0.145% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.468% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 스위스 프랑으로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.495 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 0.485 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.332% decrease in value.