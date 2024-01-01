Argentine pesos to Malagasy ariaries today

1,000 ars
5,274 mga

1.000 ARS = 5.274 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:16
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.231.4761.6640.96618.262
1 GBP1.17111.271105.6251.7281.9481.13121.378
1 USD0.9210.787183.1071.361.5320.8916.821
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Malagasy Ariary
1 ARS5.27415 MGA
5 ARS26.37075 MGA
10 ARS52.74150 MGA
20 ARS105.48300 MGA
50 ARS263.70750 MGA
100 ARS527.41500 MGA
250 ARS1,318.53750 MGA
500 ARS2,637.07500 MGA
1000 ARS5,274.15000 MGA
2000 ARS10,548.30000 MGA
5000 ARS26,370.75000 MGA
10000 ARS52,741.50000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Argentine Peso
1 MGA0.18960 ARS
5 MGA0.94802 ARS
10 MGA1.89604 ARS
20 MGA3.79208 ARS
50 MGA9.48020 ARS
100 MGA18.96040 ARS
250 MGA47.40100 ARS
500 MGA94.80200 ARS
1000 MGA189.60400 ARS
2000 MGA379.20800 ARS
5000 MGA948.02000 ARS
10000 MGA1,896.04000 ARS