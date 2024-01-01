10 Zambian kwacha to Lebanese pounds

Convert ZMW to LBP at the real exchange rate

10 zmw
5,795.72 lbp

1.00000 ZMW = 579.57200 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.859641.095491.03771.463131.63310.9285518.4442
1 GBP1.1632811.27425105.9021.702021.899741.0801621.4557
1 USD0.912950.784775183.10911.33571.490870.847716.8379
1 INR0.01098450.009442710.012032410.01607160.01793870.01019980.2026

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Lebanese Pound
1 ZMW579.57200 LBP
5 ZMW2897.86000 LBP
10 ZMW5795.72000 LBP
20 ZMW11591.44000 LBP
50 ZMW28978.60000 LBP
100 ZMW57957.20000 LBP
250 ZMW144893.00000 LBP
500 ZMW289786.00000 LBP
1000 ZMW579572.00000 LBP
2000 ZMW1159144.00000 LBP
5000 ZMW2897860.00000 LBP
10000 ZMW5795720.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / ZMW
1 LBP0.00173 ZMW
5 LBP0.00863 ZMW
10 LBP0.01725 ZMW
20 LBP0.03451 ZMW
50 LBP0.08627 ZMW
100 LBP0.17254 ZMW
250 LBP0.43135 ZMW
500 LBP0.86270 ZMW
1000 LBP1.72541 ZMW
2000 LBP3.45082 ZMW
5000 LBP8.62705 ZMW
10000 LBP17.25410 ZMW