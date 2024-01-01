20 CFP francs to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert XPF to PEN at the real exchange rate

20 xpf
0.68 pen

1.00000 XPF = 0.03403 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.3269518.57420.912283.06860.7836071.485771.3345
1 SGD0.753608113.99770.68744262.60120.5905321.119691.00569
1 ZAR0.05383810.071440510.04911124.472260.04218790.07999130.071847
1 EUR1.096251.4546720.362191.0640.8590151.628781.46295

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 XPF0.03403 PEN
5 XPF0.17014 PEN
10 XPF0.34029 PEN
20 XPF0.68058 PEN
50 XPF1.70144 PEN
100 XPF3.40288 PEN
250 XPF8.50720 PEN
500 XPF17.01440 PEN
1000 XPF34.02880 PEN
2000 XPF68.05760 PEN
5000 XPF170.14400 PEN
10000 XPF340.28800 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / CFP Franc
1 PEN29.38680 XPF
5 PEN146.93400 XPF
10 PEN293.86800 XPF
20 PEN587.73600 XPF
50 PEN1469.34000 XPF
100 PEN2938.68000 XPF
250 PEN7346.70000 XPF
500 PEN14693.40000 XPF
1000 PEN29386.80000 XPF
2000 PEN58773.60000 XPF
5000 PEN146934.00000 XPF
10000 PEN293868.00000 XPF