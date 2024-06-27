CFP francs to Peruvian nuevo soles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP francs to Peruvian nuevo soles is currently 0.034 today, reflecting a -0.088% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP francs has remained relatively stable, with a -0.594% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP francs to Peruvian nuevo soles has fluctuated between a high of 0.034 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.034 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.765% increase in value.