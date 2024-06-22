CFP 프랑 to Peruvian nuevo soles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP 프랑 to Peruvian nuevo soles is currently 0.034 today, reflecting a 0.261% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.704% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP 프랑 to Peruvian nuevo soles has fluctuated between a high of 0.035 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.034 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.799% increase in value.