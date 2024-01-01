10 thousand CFP francs to Norwegian kroner

Convert XPF to NOK at the real exchange rate

10,000 xpf
952.94 nok

1.00000 XPF = 0.09529 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.859021.0961591.05741.463091.628510.92815518.4375
1 GBP1.1641211.27595105.9931.703071.895631.0804821.4617
1 USD0.91230.78373183.07021.334751.485660.8467516.8202
1 INR0.01098210.009434550.01203810.01606770.01788440.01019320.202482

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Norwegian Krone
1 XPF0.09529 NOK
5 XPF0.47647 NOK
10 XPF0.95294 NOK
20 XPF1.90588 NOK
50 XPF4.76471 NOK
100 XPF9.52942 NOK
250 XPF23.82355 NOK
500 XPF47.64710 NOK
1000 XPF95.29420 NOK
2000 XPF190.58840 NOK
5000 XPF476.47100 NOK
10000 XPF952.94200 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / CFP Franc
1 NOK10.49380 XPF
5 NOK52.46900 XPF
10 NOK104.93800 XPF
20 NOK209.87600 XPF
50 NOK524.69000 XPF
100 NOK1049.38000 XPF
250 NOK2623.45000 XPF
500 NOK5246.90000 XPF
1000 NOK10493.80000 XPF
2000 NOK20987.60000 XPF
5000 NOK52469.00000 XPF
10000 NOK104938.00000 XPF