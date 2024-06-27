CFP francs to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP francs to Norwegian kroner is currently 0.096 today, reflecting a 0.413% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP francs has remained relatively stable, with a 0.307% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP francs to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 0.096 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 0.094 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.962% increase in value.