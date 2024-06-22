CFP 프랑 to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP 프랑 to Norwegian kroner is currently 0.095 today, reflecting a 0.721% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.992% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP 프랑 to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 0.097 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.095 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.766% increase in value.