5000 CFP francs to Ethiopian birrs

Convert XPF to ETB at the real exchange rate

5,000 xpf
2,588.09 etb

1.00000 XPF = 0.51762 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85891.0955590.97111.46251.629430.92866518.4382
1 GBP1.1642811.27555105.9181.70281.897151.0812321.4676
1 USD0.912750.783976183.03691.334951.487320.8476516.8301
1 INR0.01099250.009441290.012042810.01607660.01791160.01020810.202682

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Ethiopian Birr
1 XPF0.51762 ETB
5 XPF2.58808 ETB
10 XPF5.17617 ETB
20 XPF10.35234 ETB
50 XPF25.88085 ETB
100 XPF51.76170 ETB
250 XPF129.40425 ETB
500 XPF258.80850 ETB
1000 XPF517.61700 ETB
2000 XPF1035.23400 ETB
5000 XPF2588.08500 ETB
10000 XPF5176.17000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / CFP Franc
1 ETB1.93193 XPF
5 ETB9.65965 XPF
10 ETB19.31930 XPF
20 ETB38.63860 XPF
50 ETB96.59650 XPF
100 ETB193.19300 XPF
250 ETB482.98250 XPF
500 ETB965.96500 XPF
1000 ETB1931.93000 XPF
2000 ETB3863.86000 XPF
5000 ETB9659.65000 XPF
10000 ETB19319.30000 XPF