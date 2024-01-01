5,000 CFP francs to Ethiopian birrs

Convert XPF to ETB at the real exchange rate

5,000 xpf
2,547.01 etb

1.000 XPF = 0.5094 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.06388.9071.4691.6590.9718.072
1 GBP1.1711.243103.991.7181.941.13521.138
1 USD0.9410.805183.6771.3821.5610.91317.009
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Ethiopian Birr
1 XPF0.50940 ETB
5 XPF2.54701 ETB
10 XPF5.09401 ETB
20 XPF10.18802 ETB
50 XPF25.47005 ETB
100 XPF50.94010 ETB
250 XPF127.35025 ETB
500 XPF254.70050 ETB
1000 XPF509.40100 ETB
2000 XPF1,018.80200 ETB
5000 XPF2,547.00500 ETB
10000 XPF5,094.01000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / CFP Franc
1 ETB1.96309 XPF
5 ETB9.81545 XPF
10 ETB19.63090 XPF
20 ETB39.26180 XPF
50 ETB98.15450 XPF
100 ETB196.30900 XPF
250 ETB490.77250 XPF
500 ETB981.54500 XPF
1000 ETB1,963.09000 XPF
2000 ETB3,926.18000 XPF
5000 ETB9,815.45000 XPF
10000 ETB19,630.90000 XPF