CFP francs to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP francs to Ethiopian birrs is currently 0.516 today, reflecting a -0.262% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP francs has remained relatively stable, with a -0.507% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP francs to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 0.520 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 0.515 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.959% increase in value.