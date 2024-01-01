20 Ethiopian birrs to CFP francs

Convert ETB to XPF at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = ₣0.9186 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:19
ETB to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

XPF
1 ETB to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.93011.9080
Low0.89870.8987
Average0.91281.0452
Change0.21%-51.68%
1 ETB to XPF stats

The performance of ETB to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9301 and a 30 day low of 0.8987. This means the 30 day average was 0.9128. The change for ETB to XPF was 0.21.

The performance of ETB to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9080 and a 90 day low of 0.8987. This means the 90 day average was 1.0452. The change for ETB to XPF was -51.68.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / CFP Franc
1 ETB0.91864 XPF
5 ETB4.59321 XPF
10 ETB9.18642 XPF
20 ETB18.37284 XPF
50 ETB45.93210 XPF
100 ETB91.86420 XPF
250 ETB229.66050 XPF
500 ETB459.32100 XPF
1000 ETB918.64200 XPF
2000 ETB1,837.28400 XPF
5000 ETB4,593.21000 XPF
10000 ETB9,186.42000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Ethiopian Birr
1 XPF1.08856 ETB
5 XPF5.44280 ETB
10 XPF10.88560 ETB
20 XPF21.77120 ETB
50 XPF54.42800 ETB
100 XPF108.85600 ETB
250 XPF272.14000 ETB
500 XPF544.28000 ETB
1000 XPF1,088.56000 ETB
2000 XPF2,177.12000 ETB
5000 XPF5,442.80000 ETB
10000 XPF10,885.60000 ETB