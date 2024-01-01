1 CFP francs to Swiss francs

Convert XPF to CHF at the real exchange rate

1 xpf
0.01 chf

1.00000 XPF = 0.00783 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.3280518.58570.9126583.04230.7839141.486661.33475
1 SGD0.752984113.99470.68718662.52950.5902751.119431.00504
1 ZAR0.05380480.071455510.04910324.468070.04217830.07998930.071816
1 EUR1.095751.4552120.3653190.99360.858951.6291.46255

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Swiss Franc
1 XPF0.00783 CHF
5 XPF0.03917 CHF
10 XPF0.07835 CHF
20 XPF0.15669 CHF
50 XPF0.39173 CHF
100 XPF0.78346 CHF
250 XPF1.95864 CHF
500 XPF3.91728 CHF
1000 XPF7.83456 CHF
2000 XPF15.66912 CHF
5000 XPF39.17280 CHF
10000 XPF78.34560 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / CFP Franc
1 CHF127.64000 XPF
5 CHF638.20000 XPF
10 CHF1276.40000 XPF
20 CHF2552.80000 XPF
50 CHF6382.00000 XPF
100 CHF12764.00000 XPF
250 CHF31910.00000 XPF
500 CHF63820.00000 XPF
1000 CHF127640.00000 XPF
2000 CHF255280.00000 XPF
5000 CHF638200.00000 XPF
10000 CHF1276400.00000 XPF