100 CFA francs BCEAO to Qatari rials

Convert XOF to QAR at the real exchange rate

100 xof
0.61 qar

1.00000 XOF = 0.00608 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:31
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Qatari Rial
1 XOF0.00608 QAR
5 XOF0.03039 QAR
10 XOF0.06079 QAR
20 XOF0.12158 QAR
50 XOF0.30395 QAR
100 XOF0.60790 QAR
250 XOF1.51974 QAR
500 XOF3.03948 QAR
1000 XOF6.07896 QAR
2000 XOF12.15792 QAR
5000 XOF30.39480 QAR
10000 XOF60.78960 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 QAR164.50200 XOF
5 QAR822.51000 XOF
10 QAR1645.02000 XOF
20 QAR3290.04000 XOF
50 QAR8225.10000 XOF
100 QAR16450.20000 XOF
250 QAR41125.50000 XOF
500 QAR82251.00000 XOF
1000 QAR164502.00000 XOF
2000 QAR329004.00000 XOF
5000 QAR822510.00000 XOF
10000 QAR1645020.00000 XOF