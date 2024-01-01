Convert XOF to NGN at the real exchange rate

250 CFA francs BCEAO to Nigerian nairas

250 xof
620.81 ngn

CFA1.000 XOF = ₦2.483 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7921.3710.9361.5059.9491.3591,525.36
1 GBP1.26211.731.1821.89912.5551.7151,924.93
1 CAD0.7290.57810.6831.0987.2570.9911,112.71
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46411.60710.6241.4511,628.93

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA francs BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Nigerian Naira
1 XOF2.48324 NGN
5 XOF12.41620 NGN
10 XOF24.83240 NGN
20 XOF49.66480 NGN
50 XOF124.16200 NGN
100 XOF248.32400 NGN
250 XOF620.81000 NGN
500 XOF1,241.62000 NGN
1000 XOF2,483.24000 NGN
2000 XOF4,966.48000 NGN
5000 XOF12,416.20000 NGN
10000 XOF24,832.40000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 NGN0.40270 XOF
5 NGN2.01350 XOF
10 NGN4.02699 XOF
20 NGN8.05398 XOF
50 NGN20.13495 XOF
100 NGN40.26990 XOF
250 NGN100.67475 XOF
500 NGN201.34950 XOF
1000 NGN402.69900 XOF
2000 NGN805.39800 XOF
5000 NGN2,013.49500 XOF
10000 NGN4,026.99000 XOF