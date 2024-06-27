CFA franc BCEAO to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Nigerian nairas is currently 2.483 today, reflecting a -0.614% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a 1.530% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 2.501 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 2.429 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 1.461% increase in value.