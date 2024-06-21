CFA 프랑 BCEAO 나이지리아 나이라 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA 프랑 BCEAO 나이지리아 나이라 is currently 2.462 today, reflecting a 0.938% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA 프랑 BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a 0.546% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA 프랑 BCEAO 나이지리아 나이라 has fluctuated between a high of 2.463 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 2.420 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 1.235% increase in value.