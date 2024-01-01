10 CFA francs BCEAO to Malaysian ringgits

Convert XOF to MYR at the real exchange rate

10 xof
0.08 myr

CFA1.000 XOF = RM0.007684 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:01
1 USD10.7921.3710.9361.5059.9491.3591,510.67
1 GBP1.26211.731.1821.89912.5561.7151,906.54
1 CAD0.730.57810.6831.0987.2580.9911,102.08
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46411.60710.6241.4511,613.24

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Malaysian Ringgit
1 XOF0.00768 MYR
5 XOF0.03842 MYR
10 XOF0.07684 MYR
20 XOF0.15368 MYR
50 XOF0.38421 MYR
100 XOF0.76841 MYR
250 XOF1.92103 MYR
500 XOF3.84206 MYR
1000 XOF7.68411 MYR
2000 XOF15.36822 MYR
5000 XOF38.42055 MYR
10000 XOF76.84110 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MYR130.13900 XOF
5 MYR650.69500 XOF
10 MYR1,301.39000 XOF
20 MYR2,602.78000 XOF
50 MYR6,506.95000 XOF
100 MYR13,013.90000 XOF
250 MYR32,534.75000 XOF
500 MYR65,069.50000 XOF
1000 MYR130,139.00000 XOF
2000 MYR260,278.00000 XOF
5000 MYR650,695.00000 XOF
10000 MYR1,301,390.00000 XOF