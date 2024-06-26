CFA franc BCEAO to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 0.025 today, reflecting a -0.297% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a 0.733% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 0.025 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 0.023 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 8.779% increase in value.