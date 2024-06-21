CFA 프랑 BCEAO 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA 프랑 BCEAO 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. is currently 0.025 today, reflecting a -1.464% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA 프랑 BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -0.139% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA 프랑 BCEAO 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. has fluctuated between a high of 0.025 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 0.025 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -1.327% decrease in value.