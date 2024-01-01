Convert XOF to MKD at the real exchange rate

1 CFA franc BCEAO to Macedonian denars

1 xof
0.09 mkd

CFA1.000 XOF = ден0.09381 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:47
1 USD10.7921.3710.9361.5059.9471.3591,535.59
1 GBP1.26211.731.1821.89912.5531.7151,937.99
1 CAD0.730.57810.6831.0987.2570.9911,120.34
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46411.60710.6241.4511,640.09

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Macedonian Denar
1 XOF0.09381 MKD
5 XOF0.46907 MKD
10 XOF0.93813 MKD
20 XOF1.87626 MKD
50 XOF4.69066 MKD
100 XOF9.38131 MKD
250 XOF23.45327 MKD
500 XOF46.90655 MKD
1000 XOF93.81310 MKD
2000 XOF187.62620 MKD
5000 XOF469.06550 MKD
10000 XOF938.13100 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MKD10.65950 XOF
5 MKD53.29750 XOF
10 MKD106.59500 XOF
20 MKD213.19000 XOF
50 MKD532.97500 XOF
100 MKD1,065.95000 XOF
250 MKD2,664.87500 XOF
500 MKD5,329.75000 XOF
1000 MKD10,659.50000 XOF
2000 MKD21,319.00000 XOF
5000 MKD53,297.50000 XOF
10000 MKD106,595.00000 XOF