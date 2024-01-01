10 CFA francs BCEAO to Icelandic krónas

Convert XOF to ISK at the real exchange rate

10 xof
2.27 isk

CFA1.000 XOF = kr0.2269 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:15
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Icelandic Króna
1 XOF0.22685 ISK
5 XOF1.13426 ISK
10 XOF2.26852 ISK
20 XOF4.53704 ISK
50 XOF11.34260 ISK
100 XOF22.68520 ISK
250 XOF56.71300 ISK
500 XOF113.42600 ISK
1000 XOF226.85200 ISK
2000 XOF453.70400 ISK
5000 XOF1,134.26000 ISK
10000 XOF2,268.52000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 ISK4.40815 XOF
5 ISK22.04075 XOF
10 ISK44.08150 XOF
20 ISK88.16300 XOF
50 ISK220.40750 XOF
100 ISK440.81500 XOF
250 ISK1,102.03750 XOF
500 ISK2,204.07500 XOF
1000 ISK4,408.15000 XOF
2000 ISK8,816.30000 XOF
5000 ISK22,040.75000 XOF
10000 ISK44,081.50000 XOF